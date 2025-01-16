Police identify victim found wrapped in garbage bags under bed in Queens apartment

The NYPD has identified the body of a man found in Queens, who was discovered under a bed in an apartment on Tuesday. It was a gruesome discovery: the upper half of his body in one garbage bag and the bottom half in another, police said.

Police said the remains belong to 55-year-old Jose Portillo, a Queens resident.

Fire officials say they got a call about a body on 70th Avenue, between 137th Street and 141st Street in Kew Garden Hills, after 5 p.m. Tuesday. They encountered the individual dead at the scene, on the lower level of the two-story building. The medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

Two persons of interest were being questioned in the case, but details about the individuals were not clear Wednesday evening. The two were believed to have recently moved in, though it was not known how they might be related to the investigation.

Detectives spent a day interviewing neighbors and canvassing the area, looking for surveillance videos.

Police sources told NBC New York they were investigating the possibility the victim may have worked at the building. Building management passed a note to tenants informing them that new staff would be taking care of any maintenance issues from now on.

The medical examiner's office is working on determining the manner of death. An investigation is ongoing.