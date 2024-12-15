Queens

Driver mows down pedestrians in Queens after evading traffic stop: NYPD

A driver is on the run after striking two people on a sidewalk in Jackson Heights

By Jessica Cunnington

Police said a driver running from officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop plowed down a pair of pedestrians in Queens overnight and was still on the run Sunday.

The NYPD said the driver of a BMW tried evading a traffic stop around 2 a.m. in Jackson Heights, where he instead struck two people near 80th Street and Northern Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows moment the driver comes barreling into the intersection and into a group of people stepping off the sidewalk and into the crosswalk.

Police said the driver struck a man and a woman, both in their 20s.

The BMW came to a stop against an FDNY 911 callbox on the corner of the sidewalk, potentially stopping the car from flying into a restaurant.

Once the car came to a stop, the driver and a passenger inside the BMW sprung from the vehicle and took off on foot. Additional video appears to show the passenger come to a stop and surrender to police.

The driver, however, managed to get away and was still being pursued by police Sunday morning.

Officials said the pedestrians were expected to make a full recovery.

