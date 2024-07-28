2024 Paris Olympics

Who is on the USWNT starting lineup vs. Germany?

The United States women's soccer team will take on Germany at 3 p.m. on USA network, Peacock and nbcolympics.com

The U.S. Women's National Team is ready to take on Germany in the team's second group stage match at the Paris Olympics.

The U.S. announced its starting lineup earlier on Sunday.

USA women's soccer starting lineup vs. Germany

  • 1-Alyssa Naeher
  • 2-Emily Fox
  • 4-Naomi Girma
  • 5-Trinity Rodman
  • 7-Crystal Dunn
  • 9-Mallory Swanson
  • 10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.)
  • 11-Sophia Smith
  • 12-Tierna Davidson
  • 16-Rose Lavelle
  • 17-Sam Coffey

Available subs for Team USA vs. Germany

  •  3-Korbin Albert
  • 6-Casey Krueger
  • 8-Lynn Williams
  • 13-Jenna Nighswonger
  • 14-Emily Sonnett
  • 18-Casey Murphy
  • 20-Croix Bethune
Lindsey Horan will now have 152 caps, Crystal Dunn with 151, Alyssa Naeher with 108, and Rose Lavelle with 103.

This is the same starting lineup that faced Germany on Thursday.

How to watch USWNT USA vs. Germany?

You can watch the USA vs. Germany women's soccer match on Sunday on USA network and Peacock.

You can also watch here at this link.

What happens after the group stage in women's soccer in Paris?

The top two teams in each of the group stage then advance to the quarterfinals, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The two semi-final matches will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The women's soccer final will take place with the bronze medal match on Friday, Aug. 9 and the gold medal final on Saturday, Aug. 10.

