Who are Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon, Team USA's first medalists at the Paris Olympics?

Team USA won its first medal of the Paris Olympics with a silver medal in diving early Friday.

Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon of the United States earned the silver medal in women's synchronized 3-meter springboard diving final.

The Chinese were first on Saturday in the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard with 337.68 points on five dives. They were followed by Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of the United States 314.64 points and the British team of Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen with bronze and 302.28 points.

This was only the second-time ever that the United States won a medal in this event. The first time was a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics.

The Americans followed China on all of their dives, seeing their performance and knowing what they had to do to match it. They also performed the same five dives as China.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“We're not too far off,” Cook added. "You may see another flag being raised for a gold medalist at these Olympic games.”

Cook and Bacon noted that, as the favorites, the pressure is always on China. Less so on everyone else.

“Following China certainly helped us dive better,” Bacon added.

Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images US' Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon (L) congratulates China's Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen (R) after their dive in the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on July 27, 2024.

How long have Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook known each other and competed together?

These were the first Olympic medals for Bacon and Cook, who have known each other since they were eight years old.

They became a synchronized diving pair in 2019.

Who is Kassidy Cook and where is she from?

Kassidy Cook, 29, is a two-time Olympian and now a silver medalist. She just missed making the 2012 Olympic team by .42 points, according to Team USA. She competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics but did not medal.

She's originally from The Woodlands, Texas and went to school at Stanford University as part of the Class of 2018.

She started diving at the age of three.

"It means everything in the world to me. I'm so stoked," Cook told NBC Olympics. "I know that we were so capable of making that podium, but to actually do it, to have these dreams come to fruition just makes me feel all the joy in the world. Like I'm overcome with emotion right now, and I mean, I get to share this experience with one of my best friends ever."

Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon perform a dive in the women's synchro 3m springboard finals at the Paris Olympics.

Who is Sarah Bacon and where is she from?

Team USA | Sarah Bacon, 27, is from Indianapolis, Indiana and went to the University of Michigan. She began diving in 2004 and had to overcome numerous injuries to get to where she is today, including back stress factures, concussions, and shoulder injuries. She's pursuing a masters in sports management at the University of Minnesota, according to the Team USA website.

"No emotions right now, I'm just in shock and ecstatic, especially to be standing here next to Kassidy and doing it with her," Bacon told NBC Olympics after receiving her medal.