When does Coco Gauff play next? How to watch tennis at Paris Olympics

Coming into Tuesday, Coco Gauff had made it look easy at the Paris Olympics, especially after adding a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina in the second round of singles Monday to her growing collection of lopsided results.

Though it hasn't been all that pretty so far.

Gauff had more than twice as many unforced errors, 26, as winners, 11, on Monday. She only put 55% of her first serves in play and wound up with six double-faults and zero aces. And even though it took nearly 1 1/2 hours for the reigning U.S. Open champion and No. 2-ranked Gauff to finish off an opponent who is ranked 85th, has never won a tour-level singles title and owns an 0-2 career record at Grand Slam tournaments, she was satisfied.

The reigning US open champion is competing in her first Olympics, and becomes the first tennis player to be named as a flag-bearer for Team USA. She will join LeBron James in leading the U.S. athletes during the Parade of Nations.

“You can’t argue with the scoreline, to be honest,” the 20-year-old American said.

After Monday, Gauff was 3-0 across singles and women's doubles, where her partner is Jessica Pegula, but she has dropped a combined total of only nine games across six sets in those three matches.

Gauff is hoping to win three medals at these Games — in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Since tennis returned to the Olympics in 1988, no player has ever left a single Games with medals from three events.

Here's when you can watch Gauff throughout the 2024 Paris Games:

Who does Coco Gauff play next?

The next opponent for Gauff will be Donna Vekic, a Croatian who was a semifinalist at Wimbledon a little more than two weeks ago and got past 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada 6-3, 6-4 on Monday.

In women's doubles, Gauff and Pegula play Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova of Czechia in a second-round matchup.

In mixed doubles, Gauff and Taylor Fritz open play against Nadia Podoroska and Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina.

When does Gauff play next?

Gauff vs. Vekic was scheduled for Tuesday morning EST, as is the first-round match for Gauff and Taylor Fritz in mixed doubles.

In women's doubles, Gauff and Pegula next play Wednesday morning.

How to watch Gauff and all the tennis action from 2024 Olympics?

Tuesday, July 30:

The third round matchup between Gauff and Vekic can be streamed here on nbcolympics.com. Coverage starts at 8:30 a.m.

The first-round match for Gauff and Taylor Fritz in mixed doubles can be streamed here on nbcolympics.com. Mixed doubles coverage starts at 6 a.m.

