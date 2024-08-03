2024 Paris Olympics

What is a decathlon? Olympic sport includes 10 separate events

By NBC New York Staff

Heath Baldwin of USA competing in the Men's High Jump Decathlon during Day 7 of Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 2, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)
Getty Images

The men's decathlon came to an historic end on Saturday, with Norway's Markus Rooth running to gold, the first for his home country.

The grueling men's event at the Paris Olympics sends athletes through 10 separate track and field events.

Leo Neugebauer of Germany won the silver and Lindon Victor of Grenada won bronze.

Here are the 10 events included in the decathlon:

  • 100m race
  • Long jump
  • Shot put
  • High jump
  • 400m race
  • 110m hurdles
  • Discus throw
  • Pole vault
  • Javelin throw
  • 1500m
The decathlon sees athletes competing over the course of a tough two-day schedule, with five events on each day.

Because the events include running, jumping and throwing, the sport requires a more unusual scoring process.

Athletes can score up to 1,000 points in each event. All of those scores earned through the individual events are added together and the athlete with the highest total is declared the winner.

The decathlon is traditionally a men's sport, at least in the Olympics. According to Sports Illustrated, the closest equivalent is the heptathlon, a seven-event sport.

