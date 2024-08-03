What is a decathlon? Olympic sport includes 10 separate events

The men's decathlon came to an historic end on Saturday, with Norway's Markus Rooth running to gold, the first for his home country.

The grueling men's event at the Paris Olympics sends athletes through 10 separate track and field events.

Leo Neugebauer of Germany won the silver and Lindon Victor of Grenada won bronze.

Here are the 10 events included in the decathlon:

100m race

Long jump

Shot put

High jump

400m race

110m hurdles

Discus throw

Pole vault

Javelin throw

1500m

The decathlon sees athletes competing over the course of a tough two-day schedule, with five events on each day.

Because the events include running, jumping and throwing, the sport requires a more unusual scoring process.

Athletes can score up to 1,000 points in each event. All of those scores earned through the individual events are added together and the athlete with the highest total is declared the winner.

The decathlon is traditionally a men's sport, at least in the Olympics. According to Sports Illustrated, the closest equivalent is the heptathlon, a seven-event sport.