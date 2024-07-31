Paris

WATCH: How Paris changed its public transit for the Olympics

As part of its bid, the Paris 2024 organizing committee said the Metro would be free to Olympic visitors. It actually nearly doubled in price.

By Nicole Tan

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

In preparation for hosting the Olympics, Paris made several changes to its Metro — but they might not be what you expect.

For starters, the city promised in its bid to keep its Metro free for Olympic visitors, following in London's footsteps in 2012. Instead, prices have doubled as service has increased.

Three stations have also been closed for the duration of the Games due to "their location in the competition venue or in the immediate vicinity." Crowd control staff are managing passenger flow at open stations.

Employees working during the Olympics will also receive a bonus of up to 2,500 euros if they don't have more than four absences.

