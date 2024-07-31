WATCH: How Paris changed its public transit for the Olympics

In preparation for hosting the Olympics, Paris made several changes to its Metro — but they might not be what you expect.

For starters, the city promised in its bid to keep its Metro free for Olympic visitors, following in London's footsteps in 2012. Instead, prices have doubled as service has increased.

Three stations have also been closed for the duration of the Games due to "their location in the competition venue or in the immediate vicinity." Crowd control staff are managing passenger flow at open stations.

Employees working during the Olympics will also receive a bonus of up to 2,500 euros if they don't have more than four absences.