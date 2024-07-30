fencing

WATCH: Fencers Lee Kiefer and Gerek Meinhardt talk house fences

"It looks very hoppable," Kiefer said of a low wooden fence in a picturesque field

By Nicole Tan

Team USA fencers Lee Kiefer and Gerek Meinhardt had a thing or two to say about fences — and not the foil kind.

"It looks very hoppable," Kiefer said of a low wooden fence in a picturesque field. "So if you want to break and enter, that's a perfect fence."

One photo presented a tall wooden fence in a backyard, complete with a rounded door. Meinhardt called it a "solid construction."

The couple started dating during the 2012 London Games and got married in 2019. Kiefer scored Team USA's third gold medal in women's individual foil on Sunday, defending her title from the Tokyo Olympics.

