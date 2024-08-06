2024 Paris Olympics

USWNT tops Germany 1-0 in extra time, will play winner of Brazil-Spain in gold medal match

By NBC New York Staff

For the second straight match, the U.S. women's soccer team went to extra time scoreless. And for the second straight match, they found a way to advance.

The USWNT topped Germany 1-0 in the semifinals, thanks to a goal in the 95th minute from Sophia Smith off an assist from Mallory Smith.

It appeared that the U.S. had scored just before the end of regulation, with Mallory Smith appearing to put one in the back of the net. But it was not to be, as replay showed she was offsides and officials waved off the goal.

Germany had multiple chances in extra time, getting a shot on goal off a free kick with less than two minutes remaining. The shot deflected off the foot of U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, of Bridgeport, who had been leaping in the air in an effort to block an anticipated higher shot.

The U.S. will play the winner of Brazil vs. Spain, who play Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Team USA’s Sophia Smith scored the semifinal’s first and only goal during overtime, the second time in Olympics history a women’s semifinal match was scoreless after 90 minutes.
