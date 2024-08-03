U.S. men's basketball team advances into quarterfinals at Paris Olympics after going unbeaten in group stage

The U.S. men's basketball team is moving onto the quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics after handily defeating Puerto Rico in the final game of the group stage Saturday.

The game in Lille started off close with Puerto Rico leading 29-25 after the first quarter, but the U.S. turned it on outscoring Puerto Rico by 23 points in the second quarter.

The United States ended up winning 104-83 to advance.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards led the U.S. with 26 points, followed by Joel Embiid with 15 points and Kevin Durant with 11 points.

The U.S. scored 22 points from turnovers and shot 72% in the paint.

After beating Serbia (110-84) and South Sudan (103-86), the U.S. finished the group stage at the top of the standings and in a good position heading into the quarterfinals, a knockout round.

When does USA men's basketball play next?

After winning its group in the preliminary round, the United States men's basketball team will move on to the quarterfinals in Paris.

The men's basketball quarterfinals will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The exact matchups and times won't be decided until all teams finish pool play.

When are the men's basketball semifinals?

The men's basketball semifinals will take place at 11:30 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 8.

When are the men's basketball gold and bronze medal games?

The men's bronze basketball game will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 5 a.m. ET.

The men's basketball gold medal game will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the men's basketball games?

The men's basketball games will air on NBC, USA network, and Peacock.

They will also stream live on nbcolympics.com.

Who is on the Team USA men's basketball roster?

Who are the coaches for Team USA men's basketball?

Steve Kerr from the Golden State Warriors is the head coach for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kerr was an assistant coach for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Joining Kerr on his staff are assistant coaches Ty Lue (Clippers head coach), Mark Few (Gonzaga head coach), and Erik Spoelstra (Heat head coach).

What countries qualified for Olympics men's basketball in 2024?

There are 12 teams in the competition: