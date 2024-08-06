US plays Brazil in women's soccer gold medal match: What to know and how to watch

The USWNT will play Brazil in the first women's quarterfinal match of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The final match will take place at Parc des Princes, the home of Paris Saint-Germain in Paris.

So when is the final and what has the journey to the final involved for Team USA? Here's what to know:

When is USA women's soccer vs. Brazil?

The gold medal match is scheduled to take place at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Team USA’s Sophia Smith scored the semifinal’s first and only goal during overtime, the second time in Olympics history a women’s semifinal match was scoreless after 90 minutes.

What TV channel is the US women's soccer game on? How do I watch?

The U.S. women's final versus Brazil will air live on NBC. You can also watch live on Peacock or stream on nbcolympics.com.

The match will re-air Saturday night in primetime.

Who has the US played so far?

The U.S. women's soccer team beat Zambia 3-0, Germany 4-1, and Australia 2-1 in Marseille before reaching the quarterfinals.

The team then played Japan in the quarterfinals, winning 1-0 after Trinity Rodman scored the lone goal in the 105th minute in extra time.

In the semifinals, USWNT once again was involved in a low-scoring affair, with the game against Germany going into extra time scoreless. In the 95th minute, Sophia Smith put one in the back of the net, and the U.S. held off late scoring threats from the German team to advance to the final.

The U.S. women’s soccer team moves on to the semifinals after Trinity Rodman scored in extra time to lead her team over Japan on Saturday.

When was the last time the US won gold in women's soccer?

The U.S. will be looking to add to its 6 medals in this event, having won four Olympic gold medals, including three straight from 2004/2008/2012. But the USWNT has not won gold since 2012, and no player on the current team has won Olympic gold.

The team earned a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Brazil has never won a gold medal at the Olympics in women's soccer. Their best result has been two silver medals, in 2004 and 2008.

The U.S. played Brazil in the 2004 and 2008 gold medal matches, coming out on top in extra time in both games to win gold. Marta, Brazil’s current captain, played in both matches.

Marta, 38, will be returning to the pitch after being sidelined for the past two games due to a red card suspension.

The USWNT last played Brazil in March at the Concacaf women's Gold Cup, winning 1-0 with the goal coming from captain Lindsey Horan.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher only allows a goal as U.S. women's soccer defeats Germany 4-1 in pool play at the 2024 Paris Olympics.