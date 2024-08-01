Suni Lee individual all-around scores: Breaking down performance in gymnastics final

All eyes on Thursday were on Simone Biles, the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast ever, as she won gold in the individual all-around competition and further cemented her GOAT status.

But the other American in the competition was looking to add to her legacy as well — and added a bronze medal.

Suni Lee, the defending Olympic champion in the women's all-around, finished third in the women's all-around, with a score of 56.465. It was 2.666 behind Biles, and 1.199 behind the silver medalist, Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.

Thursday's event marked the first all-around final that included multiple Olympic champions in Lee and Biles.

Here's a breakdown of Lee's scores in the individual all-around final:

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Vault: 13.900 (5.000 difficulty, 8.933 in execution)

Uneven bars: 14.866 (6.400 in difficulty, 8.466 in execution)

Beam: 14.000 (6.200 in difficulty, 7.800 in execution)

Floor: 13.666 (5.400 in difficulty, 8.266 in execution)

Biles and Lee were among the favorites to make the podium, along with Andrade. She helped lead Brazil to the bronze medal at the team event Tuesday, and is coming off a silver medal in the Tokyo Games as well.

Simone Biles and Suni Lee headed off fierce competition during the vault round of the women’s gymnastics all-around final on Thursday.

In Tuesday's team final, Lee scored a 14.866 in the uneven bars, a 14.600 on the beam and a 13.533 in the floor routine. She did not compete in vault in the team final. It was part of Team USA's overall score of 171.296, well ahead of silver-medalist Italy (165.494) and bronze-medalist Brazil (164.497).

The victory made Biles the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history. Now she's added a ninth medal to her count, the most all time in U.S. women's gymnastics. And it was Biles' sixth gold medal, surpassing Anton Heida, who won five gold medals in 1904, for the all-time record held by a U.S. athlete.

Biles is the oldest American woman to win an Olympic medal in women's gymnastics in 76 years, when three members of the 1948 U.S. bronze-medal winning team were between the ages of 27 and 29.

She is the oldest women's gymnast in the world to win gold since Soviet Union’s Polina Astakhova did so in 1964 at age 27.

Watch as Simone Biles and Suni Lee show out for Team USA in the women's all-around team final.