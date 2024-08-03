Watch Simone Biles' gold medal vault performance

Simone Biles was back on top of the podium on Saturday.

The 27-year-old gymnast performed her namesake vault for her final time in Paris during the women's individual vault event. The Yurchenko double pike -- also known as the "Biles II" -- earned the three-time Olympian a score of 15.700.

In the individual event, the athletes perform two back-to-back vaults. The average of the two vaults is taken to determine their scores and podium position.

Biles' second vault delivered a score of 14.900, bringing her average to 15.300.

The fourth of eight women competing in vault on Saturday, Biles put herself in first place with a high enough average no one else could beat.

The vault medal marks Biles' seventh gold and 10th overall.

Watch her first vault below.

OH WOW. 🤩



Simone Biles just NAILED this vault in the final! #ParisOlympics



📺 NBC, E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/fgFeDjZuQg — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

Biles wasn't without competition.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who came in second in the women's all-around right behind Biles, was hot on her heels. Andrade delivered an exceptional first vault that had crowds erupting and Biles, who was watching from the sidelines, beaming with a big smile.

The two competitors have been big supporters of each other throughout the entire Paris Games, and Saturday was no exception.

Andrade finished with an average score of 14.966 after delivering a massive 15.100 and 14.833 in her two vaults.

Rebeca Andrade DID. THAT.



Putting on a SHOW in the vault final. #ParisOlympics



📺 NBC, E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/zoVrwRukMN — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

Simone wasn't the only American to medal. Her teammate Jade Carey earned bronze, marking an incredible comeback after a fluke tripping incident during the Tokyo Games.

Carey posted vault scores of 14.733 and 14.200 for an average of 14.466.

Jade Carey STICKS IT. 😤



What a performance in the vault final to secure bronze! #ParisOlympics



📺 NBC, E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/YXsUrvxG0w — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

The women's vault final will reair on 'Primetime in Paris' on NBC, Peacock and streaming on NBCOlympics.com Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3.