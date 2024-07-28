Coolest shots of Team USA's women's gymnastics team in Olympics qualification

The U.S. women's gymnastics team is moving on.

The squad of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera produced the high total score of 172.296 at the subdivision 2 qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Four gymnasts from each team perform each event, with the lowest score in the group being dropped. The teams with the eight highest scores across five subdivisions advance to the final.

The U.S., which took silver in the team final at the Tokyo Olympics, had the top three all-around performers with Biles (59.566), Lee (56.132) and Chiles (56.065).

The women's team final is on Tuesday, July 30 at 12:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Individual finals will be held between Thursday, Aug. 1 and Monday, Aug. 5.

Here are some of the breathtaking moments from their qualification day on Sunday:

SIMONE BILES

Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 28: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the vault during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

EFE

SUNI LEE

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images US' Sunisa Lee competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024.

USA's Sunisa Lee performs on the Uneven Bars during the Artistic Gymnastics, women's qualification at the Bercy Arena, on the second day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Sunday July 28, 2024. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

JORDAN CHILES

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images US' Jordan Chiles competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024.

Jordan Chiles of the United States performs her routine on the beam during the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Qualifiers on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

HEZLY RIVERA

Getty Images Hezly Rivera of Team United States competes on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Hezly Rivera of Team United States competes on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

JADE CAREY

Getty Images Jade Carey of Team United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena in Paris, France on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)