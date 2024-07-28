Coolest shots of Team USA's women's gymnastics team in Olympics qualification

The U.S. women's gymnastics team is moving on.
The squad of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera produced the high total score of 172.296 at the subdivision 2 qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday.
Four gymnasts from each team perform each event, with the lowest score in the group being dropped. The teams with the eight highest scores across five subdivisions advance to the final.
The U.S., which took silver in the team final at the Tokyo Olympics, had the top three all-around performers with Biles (59.566), Lee (56.132) and Chiles (56.065).
The women's team final is on Tuesday, July 30 at 12:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Individual finals will be held between Thursday, Aug. 1 and Monday, Aug. 5.
Here are some of the breathtaking moments from their qualification day on Sunday:
SIMONE BILES
SUNI LEE
JORDAN CHILES
HEZLY RIVERA
JADE CAREY
