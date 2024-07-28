Simone Biles injury update: What we know, what her coach is saying

Simone Biles suffered discomfort in her left calf during women's gymnastics qualifying events at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, but her coach said there are no plans to pull her from competing in events this week.

While the 27-year-old star gymnast, considered by many to be the greatest of all time, was warming up for the floor exercise, she appeared to walk gingerly and received medical treatment on her lower left leg. She had that left calf wrapped for the rest of Sunday's qualifying event.

Biles' coach Cecile Landi said this was an injury that she's felt before.

“A couple of weeks ago she felt. After that, it stopped. Then just a little bit again today," Landi told NBC Olympics.

Landi said as Biles continued to compete the discomfort improved.

"She got better at the end. On bars, she started to feel better," Landi said.

Biles was visibly limping before receiving treatment and hopping down stairs at one point, but like a true champion and legend, Biles still competed and is expected to be the top all-around qualifier for Thursday's individual event. The United States is expected to be the top qualifier for Tuesday's team event.

When asked if there was any discussion between Biles and Landi about Simone continuing in the event, Landi told NBC Olympics, "Never in her mind, no.”

"She wouldn’t be able to do what she did today if it was too serious," Landi said.

Landi said there was no concern at the moment about Biles continuing on in Paris. Landi also said Biles' mental health "is good."

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Simone Biles of Team United States receives treatment on the sidelines during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France.

Simone's intro music before she competed in her routine? Taylor Swift's "...Ready For It."

Biles currently holds seven Olympics medals, including four gold. She was the gold all-around medal winner in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

What was Simone Biles' qualifying scores?

Despite the calf injury, Simone Biles proved she's the best of the best.

Her scores were:

Vault: 15.300

Beam: 14.733

Floor: 14.600

Uneven bars: 14.433

All-around: 59.566

She closed the day with a 14.433 in uneven bars, which currently stands as the eighth-highest score in the event.

Biles holds the high score in vault (15.300), floor (14.600) and the second-highest in beam (14.733) for an all-around total of 59.566.

When does Simone Biles compete at the Olympics?

Simone Biles participation in the following events is pending qualification and her decision to compete:

July 30 - Women's team final: The women's team final begins at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30. You can watch it on NBC and stream every apparatus on Peacock.

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.