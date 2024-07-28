Swifties, are you ready for it?

Fans of Taylor Swift will receive a welcome surprise during Saturday's primetime broadcast of the Paris Olympics.

During the 8 p.m. broadcast on NBC and Peacock, viewers will get a preview of Swift's song "…Ready For It?" from the singer's Eras Tour.

The live version of the song was teased in a video featuring members of Team USA shared on X Saturday evening.

The song "...Ready For It" is from Swift's "Reputation" album, one of two albums she's yet to release as part of her re-recorded collection.

The artist performed in Paris back in May, marking the start of the European leg of her tour.

Swift most recently performed in Hamburg, Germany.

Shortly after the promotional post from NBC Olympics and Paralympics, Swift shared a message to Team USA athletes on her Instagram story.

"So ready to scream at my tv cheering for these athletes," Swift said.

Swift has previously shared her support for Team USA, specifically gymnast Simone Biles who's used "...Ready For It" in her floor routine.

"Watched this so many times and still unready. She's ready for it tho," Swift said on X in June regarding a video of Biles' routine.

Primetime coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics continues at 8 p.m. on Saturday on NBC and Peacock.

