Simone Biles is finished competing in the 2024 Olympics after a busy day with the balance beam and floor exercise finals Monday.

Here are some of the best photos from Getty Images that capture the emotions and moments of the day in Paris.

Photos: Simone Biles in the balance beam final at the 2024 Olympics

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Simone Biles of Team United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics - Women's Balance Beam Final on day ten of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Bercy Arena on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sheng Jiapeng/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 5: Simone Biles of United States during the Women's Balance Beam Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Photos: Simone Biles in the floor final at the 2024 Olympics

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Naomi Baker/Getty Images Gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil, silver medalist Simone Biles of Team USA and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles of Team USA pose on the podium at the artistic gymnastics women's floor exercise medal ceremony on Day 10 of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Bercy Arena on Aug. 5, 2024 in Paris, France.

