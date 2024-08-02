Scottie Scheffler enters Round 2 of Paris Games tied for sixth. Here's his next tee time

The men's golf tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics began Thursday, with four American stars in the pack vying for the sport's fifth-ever Olympic men's individual gold medal.

Among them is two-time Masters champion and No. 1 golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler. Following the opening round at Le Golf International, he stood at four under -- a few strokes behind fellow American Xander Schauffele.

That left Scheffler tied for sixth place at the start of Round 2.

Nearing the end of a long season, Scheffler said he has been “invigorated” playing this week for Team USA, particularly after watching the U.S. women’s gymnastics team take home gold earlier this week.

Scheffler's family was in full force, including 3-month-old son Bennett, who was wakened by the loud cheer when he birdied the opening hole.

“I didn't really know what to expect. The last couple days it's been pretty quiet around the course,” Scheffler said. “But it was nice to play in front of a good crowd — big crowd. It was a lot of fun. Definitely more people than I expected.”

As for his golf, Scheffler felt he could have posted a lower score but had few complaints.

What is the Olympic golf schedule?

The men's golf tournament runs from Thursday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 4. The tee times for Round 1 and Round 2 are scheduled from 3 a.m. to 6:39 a.m. ET.

How to watch golf at the Olympics

You can watch the men's golf tournament on the Golf Channel and Peacock. The action will also be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com.

Where is the 2024 Olympics golf tournament being played?

The men's golf tournament will be played at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France.

Who is on the 2024 US Olympic golf team?

Representing Team USA will be reigning gold medalist and two-time major champion Xander Schauffele, along with two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, two-time Masters winner Scottie Scheffler and 2023 U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark.

