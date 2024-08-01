Golf

Olympic golf men's Round 1 was interrupted by lightning, twice. See the leaderboard

The men's golf tournament runs from Thursday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 4. The tee time for Round 2 is scheduled from 3 a.m. to 6:39 a.m. ET.

By Kiki Intarasuwan and Eric Mullin

Lightning briefing interrupted round 1 of men's golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday, but that didn't shake the defending champion off his game.

Among 60 of the world's top golfers, Tokyo gold medalist Xander Schuffele from Team USA sits in second place at 6-under 65, behind Japan's Hideki Matsuyama with 8-under 63. In third is Joaquin Niemann from Chile, who's at -5 with 66 strokes.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Schauffele captured the Claret Jug at the Open Championship in July just two months after winning his first major title at the PGA Championship. He's facing stiff competition in his bid for another Olympic title. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are just some of the other big names competing.

As round 1 out of 4 was underway at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France, the International Golf Federation announced the game would be paused due to lightning in the area. After a 40-minute pause, the play resumed for 20 minutes before lightning interrupted it again for another hour.

play
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

There are still three more rounds and 54 more holes to go until the golfer with the lowest number of combined strokes is awarded a gold medal.

Golf Jun 20

How golf at the 2024 Olympics is different than PGA and LIV formats

Golf Jul 16

Scottie Scheffler favored to bring home gold in men's golf at the Paris Olympics

Olympic golf schedule:

The men's golf tournament runs from Thursday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 4. The tee time for Round 2 is scheduled from 3 a.m. to 6:39 a.m. ET.

How to watch:

You can watch the men's golf tournament on the Golf Channel and Peacock. The action will also be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com.

Olympic women's golf Round 1:

The women's golf tournament at the Paris Games will take place from Wednesday, Aug. 7 to Saturday, Aug. 10. Team USA's Nelly Korda will be looking to repeat as Olympic champion.

The top-ranked American golfer is tied for second after the first round of the women’s golf tournament.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Golf2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us