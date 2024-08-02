‘Olympic Village of the world': NYC Mayor Eric Adams salutes Team USA as city hall lights up red, white and blue

New York City's city hall is lit up in red, white and blue to honor Team USA's Olympians competing in Paris.

"New York City is the Olympic Village of the world," posted Mayor Eric Adams on X.

Tonight, we lit up City Hall in red, white, and blue to celebrate New York's own Lauren Scruggs and @TeamUSA fencing making history — among the many outstanding Americans making us so proud at the #ParisOlympics this summer. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DNpBJvskIp — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) August 2, 2024

Scruggs, 21, from Queens, was part of the U.S. women's foil team that took home the gold Thursday after defeating Italy.