Nelly Korda finishes even after first round at Le Golf National

Korda is tied for 13th at even par, seven shots off France's Celine Boutier for the lead

By Steve Coulter

Reigning gold medal champion Nelly Korda is in the clubhouse after round one of the women's golf tournament at the 2024 Olympics.

Korda started slow with three bogeys on the first seven holes but bounced back with a trio of birdies in the middle of her round that left her at even through 18 at Le Golf National.

Here are five things to know about the top-ranked women's golfer Nelly Korda.

Korda sits tied for 13th place with more than a dozen other golfers going into Thursday's second round.

Fellow American Rose Zhang is one of those in the field tied at even par.

Team USA's Lilia Vu had the best day of any American. The former UCLA Bruin sits in a four-way tie for third place and is five strokes behind leader Celine Boutier (7-under).

The second-ranked women's golfer, Lilia Vu, represented the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics, led by world No. 1 and defending gold medalist Nelly Korda, along with 21-year-old phenom Rose Zhang.

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai sits in the silver-medal seat at 4-under through the first round after shooting a 68 on Wednesday.

