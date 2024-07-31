Olympic medal count: How Team USA has fared on Day 5 as France surges, China adds golds

The Olympic Games are in full swing from Paris!

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans.

So which country is leading in medals as of the fifth day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count (and keep reading for some Team USA highlights from Day 4).

Last updated: July 31 at 3:45 p.m.

Here is the full leaderboard, last updated July 28 at 5 p.m.

The U.S. entered Day 5 of the Paris Games with the most swimming medals at 15, leading second-place Australia by seven. The Aussies, however, own the most golds with four, while the U.S. won its third swimming gold Wednesday. Italy has two.

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATE SPORT EVENT ATHLETE(S) 🥇GOLD (5) July 31 Swimming Women 1500m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 30 Gymnastics Women Team Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lee Kiefer July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Torri Huske July 27 Swimming Men 4x100m freestyle Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King 🥈SILVER (13) July 31 Swimming Women 100m freestyle Torri Huske July 31 Cycling Women BMX freestyle Perris Benegas July 30 Swimming Men 800m freestyle Bobby Finke July 30 Swimming Men 4x200m freestyle relay Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Regan Smith July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Katie Grimes July 29 Skateboarding Men street Jagger Eaton July 28 Swimming Men 100m breaststroke Nic Fink July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lauren Scruggs July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Gretchen Walsh July 28 Cycling Women mountain bike Haley Batten July 27 Swimming Women 4x100m freestyle Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel July 27 Diving Women springboard 3m synchronized Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook 🥉BRONZE (12) July 31 Canoeing Women canoe slalom Evy Leibfarth July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Katharine Berkoff July 30 Rugby Women July 29 Fencing Men individual foil Nick Itkin July 29 Swimming Men 100 backstroke Ryan Murphy July 29 Swimming Men 200m freestyle Luke Hobson July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Emma Weyant July 29 Gymnastics Men Team Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik July 29 Skateboarding Men street Nyjah Huston July 28 Swimming Men 400m individual medley Carson Foster July 27 Swimming Women 400m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 27 Cycling Women individual time trial Chloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 5

FIRST BMX MEDALS AWARDED

Perris Benegas claimed silver in Wednesday's women's freestyle BMX competition.

Benegas was fourth after the first run with a score of 83.40, but she improved on her second and final run with a 90.70. That put her just behind China's Yawen Deng, who won gold with a 92.60 in her second run. Australia's Natalya Diehm won bronze with a 88.80 on her first run.

Team USA star Hannah Roberts, a five-time world champion, failed to medal after topping the qualifying runs. She scored a 70.00 on her first run after falling while attempting a front flip. On her second run, Roberts stumbled at the beginning and abandoned her attempt.

ANOTHER BIG DAY AT THE POOL

Team USA's Torri Huske took silver in the women's 100m freestyle.

There is a chance for more gold medals in the pool on Wednesday, as Katie Ledecky competes in the women's 1500m freestyle competition, by far her strongest individual event.

On the men's side, Josh Matheny is set to compete in the 200m backstroke, while the Team USA has two competitors in the final for the 100m race: Chris Guiliano and New Jersey's Jack Alexy.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.