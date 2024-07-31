2024 Paris Olympics

Olympic medal count: How Team USA has fared on Day 5 as France surges, China adds golds

The United States is expected to contend for the top of the medal count at the Paris Olympics

By Tom Shea and Staff Reports

The Olympic Games are in full swing from Paris!

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans.

So which country is leading in medals as of the fifth day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count (and keep reading for some Team USA highlights from Day 4).

Last updated: July 31 at 3:45 p.m.

The U.S. entered Day 5 of the Paris Games with the most swimming medals at 15, leading second-place Australia by seven. The Aussies, however, own the most golds with four, while the U.S. won its third swimming gold Wednesday. Italy has two.

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATESPORTEVENTATHLETE(S)
🥇GOLD (5)
July 31SwimmingWomen 1500m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 30GymnasticsWomen TeamSimone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLee Kiefer
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyTorri Huske
July 27SwimmingMen 4x100m freestyleJack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
🥈SILVER (13)
July 31SwimmingWomen 100m freestyleTorri Huske
July 31CyclingWomen BMX freestylePerris Benegas
July 30SwimmingMen 800m freestyleBobby Finke
July 30SwimmingMen 4x200m freestyle relayLuke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeRegan Smith
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyKatie Grimes
July 29SkateboardingMen streetJagger Eaton
July 28SwimmingMen 100m breaststrokeNic Fink
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLauren Scruggs
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyGretchen Walsh
July 28CyclingWomen mountain bikeHaley Batten
July 27SwimmingWomen 4x100m freestyleKate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
July 27DivingWomen springboard 3m synchronizedSarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook
🥉BRONZE (12)
July 31CanoeingWomen canoe slalomEvy Leibfarth
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeKatharine Berkoff
July 30RugbyWomen
July 29FencingMen individual foilNick Itkin
July 29SwimmingMen 100 backstrokeRyan Murphy
July 29SwimmingMen 200m freestyleLuke Hobson
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyEmma Weyant
July 29GymnasticsMen TeamRichard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
July 29SkateboardingMen streetNyjah Huston
July 28SwimmingMen 400m individual medleyCarson Foster
July 27SwimmingWomen 400m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 27CyclingWomen individual time trialChloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 5

FIRST BMX MEDALS AWARDED

Perris Benegas claimed silver in Wednesday's women's freestyle BMX competition.

Benegas was fourth after the first run with a score of 83.40, but she improved on her second and final run with a 90.70. That put her just behind China's Yawen Deng, who won gold with a 92.60 in her second run. Australia's Natalya Diehm won bronze with a 88.80 on her first run.

Team USA star Hannah Roberts, a five-time world champion, failed to medal after topping the qualifying runs. She scored a 70.00 on her first run after falling while attempting a front flip. On her second run, Roberts stumbled at the beginning and abandoned her attempt.

ANOTHER BIG DAY AT THE POOL

Team USA's Torri Huske took silver in the women's 100m freestyle.

There is a chance for more gold medals in the pool on Wednesday, as Katie Ledecky competes in the women's 1500m freestyle competition, by far her strongest individual event.

On the men's side, Josh Matheny is set to compete in the 200m backstroke, while the Team USA has two competitors in the final for the 100m race: Chris Guiliano and New Jersey's Jack Alexy.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

