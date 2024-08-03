2024 Paris Olympics

How to watch USA men's basketball vs. Puerto Rico Saturday

U.S. men's basketball will take on Puerto Rico Saturday in the last pool play game before the quarterfinals

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. men's basketball team will play Puerto Rico Saturday at the Olympics in the team's final pool play game before the start of the quarterfinals in Paris.

Team USA is looking for the top seed coming out of pool play after defeating Serbia 110-84 and South Sudan 103-86.

The men's basketball quarterfinals will begin Tuesday, August 6 at Bercy Arena in Paris.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The USA's pool play games have been played at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille.

The U.S. men's team is stacked with NBA superstars, including Devin Booker, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Duran, Joel Embiid, Lebron James and Jayson Tatum.

What time does Team USA men's basketball play next?

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Tipoff for Team USA vs. Puerto Rico is slated for 11:15 a.m. ET, 8:15 a.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics

Live updates: Sha'Carri, Simone and Katie make runs at Olympic gold

2024 Paris Olympics

Watch: US wins 6 medals, Sha'Carri Richardson debuts and more Day 7 highlights

How to watch, stream Team USA vs. Puerto Rico basketball game

The U.S. vs. Puerto Rico matchup will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

You can also stream the game live here on nbcolympics.com.

When does Team USA men's basketball play next?

Team USA men's basketball returns to the court on Saturday, Aug. 3 against Puerto Rico.

Who does Team USA men's basketball play next?

Team USA will play Puerto Rico to wrap up pool play. Puerto Rico lost both of its first two games, to South Sudan and Serbia.

New Orleans Pelicans' Jose Alvarado headlines the Puerto Rico team, alongside Memphis Grizzlies G Leaguer Davon Reed and former Sacramento Kings wing Isaiah Piniero.

Who is on the Team USA men's basketball coaching staff?

Team USA men's basketball is coached by some elite names. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr operates in the same role, while Los Angeles Clippers' Ty Lue, Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga's Mark Few (all head coaches) are the assistants.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsBasketballTeam USA
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us