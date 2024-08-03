How to watch USA men's basketball vs. Puerto Rico Saturday

The U.S. men's basketball team will play Puerto Rico Saturday at the Olympics in the team's final pool play game before the start of the quarterfinals in Paris.

Team USA is looking for the top seed coming out of pool play after defeating Serbia 110-84 and South Sudan 103-86.

The men's basketball quarterfinals will begin Tuesday, August 6 at Bercy Arena in Paris.

The USA's pool play games have been played at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille.

The U.S. men's team is stacked with NBA superstars, including Devin Booker, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Duran, Joel Embiid, Lebron James and Jayson Tatum.

What time does Team USA men's basketball play next?

Tipoff for Team USA vs. Puerto Rico is slated for 11:15 a.m. ET, 8:15 a.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 3.

How to watch, stream Team USA vs. Puerto Rico basketball game

The U.S. vs. Puerto Rico matchup will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

You can also stream the game live here on nbcolympics.com.

One last game before the quarterfinals.



Team USA closes out pool play against Puerto Rico on NBC and Peacock. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/CU7abr8NB6 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 3, 2024

When does Team USA men's basketball play next?

Team USA men's basketball returns to the court on Saturday, Aug. 3 against Puerto Rico.

Who does Team USA men's basketball play next?

Team USA will play Puerto Rico to wrap up pool play. Puerto Rico lost both of its first two games, to South Sudan and Serbia.

New Orleans Pelicans' Jose Alvarado headlines the Puerto Rico team, alongside Memphis Grizzlies G Leaguer Davon Reed and former Sacramento Kings wing Isaiah Piniero.

Who is on the Team USA men's basketball coaching staff?

Team USA men's basketball is coached by some elite names. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr operates in the same role, while Los Angeles Clippers' Ty Lue, Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga's Mark Few (all head coaches) are the assistants.