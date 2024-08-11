How to watch the replay of the Closing Ceremony

The 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony will wrap up the Paris Games and hand over the Summer Olympics to Los Angeles, which will be the host city in 2028.

The Closing Ceremony aired live on NBC and Peacock on Sunday afternoon, but if you missed it, or want to see it again, you're in luck.

The ceremony will replay later Sunday evening across NBC's platforms. The details and livestream links are below.

Jimmy Fallon, Snoop Dogg, H.E.R., Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski were all expected to take part in the big closing ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 11 along with a number of surprises.

The Winter Olympics were last hosted in Beijing, China, in 2022. Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, is the host for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

What day and time is the Olympics closing ceremony?

The Olympic closing ceremony will take place Sunday, Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. ET.

How do I watch the Closing Ceremony if I missed it or want to see it again?

The Closing Ceremony will replay on NBC, Peacock and streaming on NBCOlympics.com this evening.

Viewers can watch the Closing Ceremony live on NBC in your local market based on your time zone: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT.

How can I livestream the Closing Ceremony replays?

Links to livestream the Closing Ceremony via NBCOlympics.com are below for Eastern/Central time zone, followed by Mountain time zone, the Pacific time zone.

Where is the Closing Ceremony taking place?

The 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony is taking place in the Stade de France.