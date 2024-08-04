How to watch Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and the men's final golf round at the Olympics in Paris

The men's golf tournament at the Paris Olympics is shaping up for an exciting fourth-round finish on Sunday as some of the biggest names in sport chase the gold medal.

Team USA's Xander Schauffele is tied atop the leaderboard and seeking to become a repeat gold medalist after winning in Tokyo.

The fourth round gets underway at 3 a.m. ET on Sunday on the Golf Channel.

Here's the leaderboard through three rounds:

John Rahm: -14

Xander Schauffele: -14

Tommy Fleetwood: -13

Nicolai Hojgaard: -11

Hideki Matsuyama: -11

Rory McIlroy: -10

Scottie Scheffler: -10

Tom Kim: -10

Thomas Detry: -10

Ludvig Aberg: -9

Jason Day: -9

Joaquin Niemann: -9

What time is final round of men's golf at the Olympics?

The fourth round of men's golf at the Paris Olympics starts at 3 a.m. ET with the leaders teeing off at 6:39 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4.

How can I watch the final round of men's golf at the Olympics?

The full fourth round of men's golf will air live on the Golf Channel, Peacock, and stream live at NBCOlympics.com.

When did golf return to the Olympics?

Golf returned to the Olympics in 2016 in Rio.

Justin Rose won the gold in 2016. Henrik Stenson won the silver in 2016 and Matt Kuchar won the bronze.

Where will golf be played in Los Angeles in 2028?

The golf competition at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles will be held at The Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades.

In position to become the first back-to-back @OlympicGolf gold medalist 🤩@XSchauffele shares the lead at Le Golf National after Moving Day. pic.twitter.com/GzktjjCJD4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 3, 2024