After a chilly, miserable, and even snowy weekend, spring makes a triumphant return this week. And as we continue to progress through the season, days like last Saturday are becoming increasingly improbable.

In fact, we may not record another 40-degree high temperature until the fall.

While early spring is rarely as warm as we want it to be, this year has delivered some notably chilly temperatures, especially recently.

Last week’s prolonged stretch of cool April days feels especially jarring coming off such a stunningly mild March. Our warmest day of the year came on March 29, when the temperature climbed to 81 degrees in Central Park.

Every single day last week delivered temperatures well below average.

Saturday’s high temperature of 40 was colder than our normal LOW temperature. Even Sunday, which was warmer than any day last week, fell short of average.

But here’s the good news for those of you ready for some real spring weather: We’re in mid-April now and our normal high temperatures are in the low to mid 60s. By May, they shift into the 70s!

In the next couple of weeks, we should start putting distance between us and the bone-chilling cold we’ve been stuck in so far this month.

Temperatures this week are a good example. We’ll feel a substantial step up from anything we experienced last week, with multiple 60-degree days.

And we’ll make a run at 70 degrees by the weekend. Even our coldest day this week will be in the 50s; a little below average, but nowhere near the 30s and 40s we were feeling over the weekend.

Beyond this week, temperatures are generally trending upward.

All signs are pointing to April ending on a much warmer note compared with how it started. It may be time to officially retire the winter coats for good; spring is finally here to stay.