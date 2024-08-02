Here's how to watch the U.S. women's soccer quarterfinal match against Japan on Saturday

The USWNT will play Japan in the first women's quarterfinal match of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The quarterfinal match will take place at Parc des Princes, the home of Paris Saint-Germain in Paris.

The U.S. women's soccer team beat Zambia 3-0, Germany 4-1, and Australia 2-1 in its journey to the quarterfinals. The team's earlier matches were in Marseille.

When is USA women's soccer vs. Japan?

The match is scheduled to take place at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 4.

What TV channel is the U.S. women's soccer game on? How do I watch?

The U.S. women's quarterfinal match versus Japan will air live on USA network and NBC Universo. You can also watch live on Peacock or stream on nbcolympics.com.

The match will replay on Saturday night at 11 p.m. ET on USA network.