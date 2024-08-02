2024 Paris Olympics

Here's how to watch the U.S. women's soccer quarterfinal match against Japan on Saturday

The U.S. Women's National Team are seeking their first gold medal since the 2012 London Olympics

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The USWNT will play Japan in the first women's quarterfinal match of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The quarterfinal match will take place at Parc des Princes, the home of Paris Saint-Germain in Paris.

The U.S. women's soccer team beat Zambia 3-0, Germany 4-1, and Australia 2-1 in its journey to the quarterfinals. The team's earlier matches were in Marseille.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

When is USA women's soccer vs. Japan?

The match is scheduled to take place at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 4.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

What TV channel is the U.S. women's soccer game on? How do I watch?

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics

Watch: US wins 6 medals, Sha'Carri Richardson debuts and more Day 7 highlights

2024 Paris Olympics

‘Motherhood and elite sports can coexist': How the first Olympic nursery is supporting athletes with children

The U.S. women's quarterfinal match versus Japan will air live on USA network and NBC Universo. You can also watch live on Peacock or stream on nbcolympics.com.

The match will replay on Saturday night at 11 p.m. ET on USA network.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsSoccerTeam USA
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us