Gretchen Walsh sets Olympic record in women's 100m butterfly semifinal

Gretchen Walsh is already proving herself an athlete to watch at these Olympic Games.

On the first official day of competition, the Walsh sister (her older sister is also competing for Team USA in Paris) swam in the women's 100m butterfly semifinals.

Not only did she clench a place in the finals, but she set a new Olympic record. She finished the semifinal swim in 55.38.

The 100m butterfly final will take place on Sunday at 2:40 p.m. ET.

OLYMPIC RECORD for Gretchen Walsh in the 100m butterfly semis! 😤



It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise though, Walsh already holds the world record in the event. She set that record (55.18) just last month in Indianapolis.

The 21-year-old Olympian follows in her family's footsteps. Her older sister brought home the silver medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the women's 200m individual medley. Both sisters also attend the University of Virginia together.

Walsh has been swimming since she was young, but she first garnered nationwide attention when she qualified for a national junior’s competition in 2015 at age 12. One year later in 2016, she became the youngest swimmer to ever compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Walsh was born in Nashville, Tennessee, but moved to Old Greenwich, Connecticut, while Gretchen and her sister, Alex, were young. Then, when Gretchen was 11 years old, her family returned to Nashville.