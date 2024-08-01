Colin Jost has more injuries than the Olympians he's covering

"Saturday Night Live" performer and writer Colin Jost thought he was getting a plum assignment when NBC signed him up to be a special correspondent covering surfing in Tahiti for the Olympics.

What he didn't know is he would spend as much time with medical staff as the Olympian surfers.

Early in his Olympics assignment, Jost shared a post on Instagram showing a bloody foot and saying he hurt his feet on the reef.

"This might ruin my WikiFeet score but I just arrived in Tahiti for the surfing Olympics and the reef was excited to greet me," Jost said.

A couple of days later, he shared a follow up.

"You know it’s going great when you’ve been to the Olympic medical tent more than any of the athletes," Jost joked.

In an interview with Maria Taylor, Jost said he ended up with a staph infection.

But Jost's ailments did not end there. In an interview with NBC's Mike Tirico, the comedian said he woke up Tuesday with an ear infection and is now on multiple medications.

We wish our colleague Colin well and hope he gets to enjoy some of his time in Tahiti!