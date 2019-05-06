See All the Winners of the WNBC Weather Kids Star Teacher Awards

Building on the success of NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47’s popular Weather Kids (Niños del Tiempo) classroom-based weather education program, both stations have joined with presenting sponsor Raymour & Flanigan to announce the “Weather Kids Star Teacher Awards,” recognizing top elementary and secondary science, technology, engineering and math (S.T.E.M) teachers across the region.

In addition to commemorative plaques for the winning teacher and their school, NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 will donate $1,000 to the school of each winning teacher, benefitting the learning needs of the winning teacher’s students. Thanks to the generosity of “Weather Kids Star Teacher Awards” presenting sponsor Raymour & Flanigan, a surprise gift will also be made benefitting the classroom and school of the winning teacher.

2019 WINNERS

Ann Cervone

Mrs. Ann Cervone originated the role of STREAM Integrator at Christ the Teacher School. She has been teaching there for over 20 years. Mrs. Cervone originated the Trout in the Classroom project, coordinated with the New Jersey Department of Preservation, where students in each grade raise trout throughout the year to study the life cycle. She also oversees the Robotics Club. For Mrs. Cervone, STREAM is universal; for students in the school that speak very little English, they are able to participate in STREAM activities with no language barrier.

Greg Grambo

Mr. Greg Grambo has been teaching at Louis Armstrong Middle School for 40 years. He started teaching as a science teacher at Louis Armstrong Middle School the first year it opened and previously worked for NASA. Mr. Grambo officially teaches 6th grade, although if you ask, he will tell you he teaches every grade in the school. In his science classroom, the walls are covered with informational posters and everywhere you look you'll see science equipment, mini-displays, models. and collections. In addition to learning how to code, Mr. Grambo teaches students about how to fix and improve computers and hardware. The students of Louis Armstrong Middle School really enjoy science because of Mr. Grambo's expertise, hard work and passion. In addition to the many science and technology classes he teaches, Mr. Grambo somehow finds the time to help run all the school events.

Brent Smart

Mr. Brent Smart is a Science Team Leader at Brownsville Ascend Lower School and teaches 4th- and 5th-grade science. Mr. Smart is passionate about teaching, but when it comes to science, he captivates each student with his words and excitement. He creates an environment where students believe they can be scientists, explorers and even college graduates. Mr. Smart’s passion extends beyond the classroom, as he can be found tutoring current and former students. He is also the science coach to other science teachers at school. His level of student engagement speaks to his pride and commitment to student learning.

