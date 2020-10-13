Supporting Our Schools: How to Donate and Support Local Schools

To donate, visit Donors Choose and pick a project to support.

Continuing their commitment to the needs of local teachers and families, NBC 4 New York / WNBC and Telemundo 47 New York / WNJU have joined with Raymour & Flanigan to kick off their fourth annual Supporting our Schools community appeal, running through November 22. Hosted virtually through a new partnership with Donors Choose, the campaign will spotlight worthy in-school and remote classroom learning projects across the region. All donations are tax-deductible and can be made by visiting NBCNewYork.com/Schools or Telemundo47.com/Escuelas.

“Remote learning has only added to the financial stress faced by many parents and teachers. Our digital Supporting our Schools campaign is an easy way to connect students with the computers, software, lab equipment or anything else they might need to succeed - no matter where they live or how they learn,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York.

“With more and more classrooms moving into the virtual sphere, there is still a need for the most basic learning materials such as notebooks, folders and even pens and pencils. Thanks to a new partnership with Donors Choose and the continued support of Raymour & Flanigan, our Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas campaign can get these important items to teachers and students, all with the click of a mouse. It’s a small way we can all make a big difference in our community,” said Cristina Schwarz, President and General Manager of Telemundo 47.

Raymour & Flanigan has served as the lead sponsor of the Tri-State campaign since 2017 and has traditionally hosted school supply collections at more than 60 store locations throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. With the impact of COVID-19 forcing many schools to conduct classroom activities remotely, Raymour & Flanigan will move their support of the campaign into the virtual space. This includes financial support for several individual classroom technology projects throughout the region, all of which will be clearly identified on the Donors Choose platform.

“Supporting our Schools has never been more important than it is this year, and Raymour & Flanigan’s commitment to our community has never been stronger. Many of our team members are parents and teachers themselves, so supporting this program has always felt like a natural extension of our company values and culture. We cannot wait to join with them in giving back and making a difference in this year’s campaign,” said Adam Goldberg, Vice President of Marketing for Raymour & Flanigan.

NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47’s Supporting Our Schools supply donations drive is one of many key, signature community initiatives supporting viewers across the Tri-State area. This includes the popular Weather Kids weather safety education program, which has also moved into the virtual sphere and has provided personalized weather safety instruction for more than 3,000 students at 49 elementary schools across the Tri-State area. It also includes the annual Project Innovation grant challenge, rewarding local non-profits using innovative approaches to solve everyday challenges, as well as Clear The Shelters™, the station’s popular pet adoption drive which connected more than 18,000 homeless pets with forever homes in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Supporting Our Schools is a month-long classroom needs awareness campaign spearheaded by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal that includes NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47.Since 2017, NBC and Telemundo owned stations in the U.S., and Puerto Rico have raised more than $2.7 million in cash and collected nearly one million school supplies for teachers and students in need. To learn about “Supporting Our Schools” efforts, visit SupportingOurSchools.com or ApoyandoANuestrasEscuelas.com and follow the efforts on social media by following @NBCNewYork, @Telemundo47 and hashtags #SupportingOurSchools / #ApoyandoANuestrasEscuelas.