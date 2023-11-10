NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 kick off ‘Supporting Our Schools' community appeal

Supporting local classrooms in need and benefitting students and teachers alike, NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 announced the return of their annual Supporting our Schools / Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas community appeal. Hosted in partnership with DonorsChoose, the appeal kicks off this upcoming Monday, November 13 and will continue through #GivingTuesday on Tuesday, November 28. Both stations will match the first $3,000 in donations made via nbcnewyork.com/schools or telemundo47.com/escuelas on both November 13 and November 28.

“Supporting our Schools getsnew technology, writing supplies, books and other important learning materials directly into the hands of students and teachers,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York. “Our WNBC and WNJU viewers have generously donated close to $60,000 over the three years, funding classroom projects benefitting more than 58,000 students in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.”

“Our Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas appeal is a fully transparent effort from start to finish, detailing where every dollar is spent and providing timely updates throughout the donation process. You will learn when the project is fully funded and when the classroom materials are delivered into the classrooms,” said Cristina Schwarz, President and General Manager of Telemundo 47. “I am always moved by the thank you notes coming in from the students and teachers; they really touch your heart. It is important to give back and support our community, especially the children.”

The community appeal is one of five annual NBC 4 New York / Telemundo 47 community initiatives benefitting Tri-State viewers and their families. In addition to Supporting our Schools / Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas, these community initiatives include:

Weather Kids / Ninos Del Tiempo: Classroom-based weather education program offering age-appropriate subject instruction for local students. Since 2017, NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 meteorologists and weather experts have conducted 112 separate sessions in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, benefitting 7,296 students.

Feeding our Families/Alimentando A Nuestras Familias: An annual, one-day food drive benefiting local food banks during periods of great need. To date, 529 tons of non-perishable goods have been delivered to local food banks through this massive Tri-State effort, enough to fill more than 14 tractor trailers.

Clear the Shelters / Desocupar Los Albergues: Annual pet adoption drive which connects homeless pets with forever homes and raises awareness about the important work of animal shelters and pet rescues. Since 2015, 95,807 pets have been adopted by families across the Tri-State area.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants: Offered in partnership between NBC 4 New York, Telemundo 47 and Comcast NBCUniversal, the annual grant competition funds Tri-State non-profits who are effectively addressing the needs of their diverse local communities. $1.53 million has been awarded to 37 New York, New Jersey and Connecticut non-profits since 2018.

Supporting our Schools / Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas is a classroom needs awareness campaign led nationally by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal Local that includes NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47.To learn about “Supporting Our Schools” efforts, visit SupportingOurSchools.com or ApoyandoANuestrasEscuelas.com and follow the efforts on social media by following @NBCNewYork, @Telemundo47 and hashtags #SupportingOurSchools / #ApoyandoANuestrasEscuelas.