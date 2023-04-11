NBC New York, Telemundo 47 Launch Education and Content Partnership With Montclair State

NBC 4 New York/WNBC, Telemundo 47/WNJU and Montclair State University’s School of Communication and Media unveiled a partnership Tuesday to enhance the learning experience and provide career development opportunities for the school's diverse group of future multimedia professionals.

Through the partnership, students will benefit from special events with WNBC station executives, guest speakers in the classroom, internship opportunities and other unique opportunities to create dynamic media content.

Additionally, students will also benefit from the gradual participation of Telemundo 47/WNJU executives and journalists, which will support Montclair’s growing curricular commitment to Spanish-language reporting.

“This is an exciting partnership that will provide new ways for current and future students to gain valuable experience while learning from leaders in the industry,” said Dr. Keith Strudler, director of the School of Communication and Media (SCM), in a statement. “We are grateful to our partners at NBC 4 New York/WNBC and Telemundo 47/WNJU, who provide world class news reporting and engaging content that resonates with diverse communities in the tri-state area.”

The partnership was formally announced at “Get to Know Your Future,” an event in SCM’s Presentation Hall that included a panel discussion with experts from NBC 4 New York/WNBC, Telemundo 47/WNJU and NBCUniversal on building careers in media, and breakout sessions on best practices for interviews.