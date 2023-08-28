Feeding our Families

Feeding Our Families: Find a Stop & Shop near you and donate

Check our interactive map of all Stop & Shop participants in this link.

By NBC New York Staff

TLMD-feeding-our-families-jd-credit

NEW YORK - NBC 4 New York / WNBC, Telemundo 47 / WNJU and Stop & Shop announced the return of their successful campaign "Feeding Our Families"/ "Alimentando a Nuestras Familias" with a large-scale food drive to support eight regional food banks.

WHAT TO DONATE

Non-perishable food and personal hygiene items, including frequently requested items like baby diapers are most in need. For a sample “shopping list” of the most requested non-perishable items, please visit NBCNewYork.com/fooddrive or telemundo47.com/ayuda.  Volunteers will also distribute this list to shoppers visiting participating Stop & Shop locations on Saturday, September 9th.

WHERE

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Feeding Our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food collection and volunteer recruitment drive will take place on September 9th at nearly 200 Tri-State Stop & Shop locations, between the hours of 8 AM and 6 PM.

Check the interactive map below and find a participating Stop & Shop near you:

On Air

Feeding our Families 41 mins ago

NBC 4 New York, Telemundo 47 & Stop & Shop announce the return of ‘Feeding Our Families' with a large-scale food drive

Feeding our Families 41 mins ago

Here's a list of what you can donate during our campaign Feeding Our Families

For more information on the September 9 Feeding Our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food and volunteer drive, please visit NBCNewYork.com, Telemundo47.com, StopandShop.com or any participating food bank or food rescue organization.

This article tagged under:

Feeding our FamiliesCommunity
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us