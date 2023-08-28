Feeding Our Families: Find a Stop & Shop near you and donate

NEW YORK - NBC 4 New York / WNBC, Telemundo 47 / WNJU and Stop & Shop announced the return of their successful campaign "Feeding Our Families"/ "Alimentando a Nuestras Familias" with a large-scale food drive to support eight regional food banks.

WHAT TO DONATE

Non-perishable food and personal hygiene items, including frequently requested items like baby diapers are most in need. For a sample “shopping list” of the most requested non-perishable items, please visit NBCNewYork.com/fooddrive or telemundo47.com/ayuda. Volunteers will also distribute this list to shoppers visiting participating Stop & Shop locations on Saturday, September 9th.

WHERE

The Feeding Our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food collection and volunteer recruitment drive will take place on September 9th at nearly 200 Tri-State Stop & Shop locations, between the hours of 8 AM and 6 PM.

Check the interactive map below and find a participating Stop & Shop near you:

For more information on the September 9 Feeding Our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food and volunteer drive, please visit NBCNewYork.com, Telemundo47.com, StopandShop.com or any participating food bank or food rescue organization.