Crikey! Wallaby taken away after man seen walking marsupial on Coney Island boardwalk

This pouched marsupial somehow made it from down under all the way to the five boroughs — but that doesn't mean it was supposed to be here.

Police made the bizarre find on Friday in Brooklyn. Officers said a man was spotted with a wallaby on the Riegelmann Boardwalk in Coney Island just after 5 p.m.

Owning a wild marsupial is illegal in New York City, so the officers seized the animal. The 22-year-old man who was seen with it was given a summons.

The wallaby was taken to Animal Care and Control, and then transferred to a local animal rehabilitation facility.

It wasn't immediately clear if the wallaby was a jack (male), a Jill (female) or a joey (baby). The marsupials are similar to kangaroos, but significantly smaller, growing only to about 40 pounds. But like kangaroos, they have strong back legs and can travel quite quickly, up to nearly 30 miles per hour at full speed.