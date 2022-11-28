weird

Feline Feast: Cat Found at JFK Gets Holiday Meal After Jumping in Checked Bag

By NBC New York Staff

Smells, the family cat found in a checked bag at JFK Airport, gets a Thanksgiving feast in Brooklyn.
@TSA_Northeast

Air travel around the holidays can be stressful, just ask Smells.

The Brooklyn cat caught attention last week after trying to hitch a ride down to Orlando, but was stopped when TSA officers discovered the orange feline poking out of a slightly unzipped suitcase.

As the checked bag went through the X-ray unit Nov. 16, the feline stowaway's attempt to reach the "Happiest Place on Earth" came to an early end.

“On the bright side, the cat’s out of the bag,” a TSA spokesperson tweeted Tuesday.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Transportation officials tracked down the traveler, who told them the cat belonged to someone he lived with.

Fortunately, the cat was not hurt, and made it safely home.

News

Bronx

NYC Mother Charged in Stabbings of Her 2 Boys; Family Tries Making Sense of Killings

Montgomery County

2 Rescued After Small Plane From NY Crashes Into Transmission Tower Outside D.C.

"Apparently Smells was planning to chase a big mouse he heard was running around Disneyworld," the spokesperson said in a follow-up tweet.

The social media post included a picture of Smells eyeing a Thanksgiving feast back at his Brooklyn home.

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

weirdanimalsJFK Airportweird newsCats
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us