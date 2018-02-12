These are our 4 picks to watch on day 3 of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

From Team USA superstar Chloe Kim's first shot at Olympic gold to our first look at Shaun White in Pyeongchang, New York's luge hero and the history-making 17-year-old Maame Biney's short track speed skate, there should be no shortage of must-see action on Day 3 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Without further ado, here are our four to Watch on Day 3 (covering the action late Monday night through early Tuesday on the East Coast):

1. The World Is Watching Chloe Kim; Shaun White Makes Debut

It's a huge night on the slopes, with some of the biggest U.S. names in Pyeongchang featured in marquee Olympic events. First comes Chloe Kim, the 17-year-old snowboard sensation from California. She was too young to compete in Sochi, but now the formerly called "The Future of Snowboarding" is ready to roll -- and as the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team says, it's time to call her "the Now of Women's Snowboarding." Kim takes on several of her U.S. counterparts in the primetime competition, but she's the clear favorite. That event starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air live on NBC. Watch it live here.



Later, we get our first glimpse of Olympic snowboard legend and two-time gold medalist Shaun White, who will compete in the qualifying round of the men's halfpipe competition. His quest for his third gold medal underway, he'll face off against a dozen U.S. men, none of whom finished in the top 10 in Sochi (White came in fourth in the halfpipe event in those Games).

And after that, overnight on the East Coast, two-time Olympic champ Ted Ligety looks to prove his versatility in the men's Alpine combined, an event he won in Torino in 2006. His other gold was in Sochi in the giant slalom.

How to Watch: Chloe Kim's halfpipe battle kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and will air live on NBC; you can also watch it live here. Shaun White's qualifier starts at 11 p.m. ET and can be watched live here. And don't miss Ted Ligety in the final run of the men's Alpine combined starting at 1 a.m. ET Tuesday, live right here.

2. Maame Biney Has Already Made History -- at Age 17

If you haven't heard of Maame Biney, she's the 17-year-old short track skater who has already made history, becoming the first black female to qualify for a U.S. Olympic speed skating team with dual victories in the 500m at trials. She's also the second black speedskater on a U.S. Olympic team. Born in Ghana, Biney started skating when she was 6 after moving to Virginia with her dad. Pyeongchang marks her Olympic debut, and it should be a memorable one.

The women's 500m quarterfinals, semis and finals all take place early Tuesday East Coast time.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the quarters, semis and finals live. The action starts at 5 a.m. ET Tuesday. It will air again during NBC's daytime Olympics coverage, which starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

3. New Yorker Erin Hamlin Races for Luge Gold

One of luge's best known female athletes, Erin Hamlin became the first from the United States to win an Olympic singles luge medal in the 50 years since the sport first appeared in the Games. She was born in New Hartford, New York, and her family now lives in Remsen, where she often trains when home in a barn on the 75-acre property. Pyeongchang is Hamlin's fourth Olympics. She earned bronze in Sochi in 2014, but did not make the podium in 2006 or 2010.

Hamlin sits in fifth place overall after runs 1 and 2 Monday.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the final two runs live. The action starts at 5:30 a.m. ET Tuesday. It will also air on NBC Sports.

4. Women's Ice Hockey - Team USA Takes on Russia

Preliminary round play continues for the U.S. women as they take on the Olympic Athletes from Russia early Tuesday on the East Coast. The Russians are the youngest team in the tournament, with less experience and almost an entirely new roster from the team that played in four years ago in Sochi.

Led by Meghan Duggan, Kacey Bellamy, Hilary Knight and the Lamoureux-Morando twins, all appearing in their fifth straight Olympics, the U.S. squad, which won its opener against Finland, looks to improve upon silver-medal finishes to Canada at the last two Games. The women's team has made the podium in every Olympics since it earned the very first women's ice hockey Olympic gold in 1998, but that competition was the only time they won it all.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the match live. The action starts at 7:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday. It will also air on NBC Sports.

