Thousands of revelers descend on NYC for annual SantaCon bar crawl: See the photos

Here come Santa Clauses. Again.

Throngs of people dressed as jolly Old St. Nick descended on New York City for the annual SantaCon charity pub crawl on Saturday.

The booze-fueled stroll, which included no shortage of Grinches, elves and other Christmas-themed costumes, kicked off at 10 a.m. in bars and clubs in midtown Manhattan. Revelers were expected to make their way downtown where the festivities end at 8 p.m. in local watering holes in the East Village.

The organizers encouraged participants to donate $15 to enter participating venues, which they have said will go to charitable causes.

Getty Images People dressed in Santa Claus costumes play limbo as they participate in SantaCon on December 9, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

Getty Images Revelers dressed as holiday characters participate in the annual SantaCon pub crawl on December 9, 2023 in New York City. While ostensibly raising money for charity, the event has been criticized for widespread drunkenness and sporadic violence. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Similar Christmas-themed bacchanals were slated in cities across the U.S. and Europe, from San Francisco and Cincinnati to London and Berlin, on Saturday.

As in years past, transit agencies hoped to keep the revelry from causing too much chaos in the nation's busiest train system.

Commuter rail lines from New Jersey and the New York suburbs banned passengers from drinking on trains headed into Manhattan starting from 4 a.m. Saturday through noon Sunday.

The New York Police Department also reminded revelers that the city's open container laws that prohibits consuming alcohol in the street still applies.

“Ensuring everyone has access to safe and orderly travel is a top priority,” Metropolitan Transit Authority Police Chief John Mueller said in a statement earlier this week announcing the restrictions. “The holiday season is a wonderful time of year, and we want everyone to get to their destination smoothly and on time while enjoying the festivities.”