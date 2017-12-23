Stunning SpaceX Rocket Launch Seen Around California

SpaceX launched a rocket and a streak could be seen across Southern California, as far as San Diego, more than 200 miles south of the launch site. The rocket blasted off Friday evening from Vandenberg Air Base, northwest of Santa Barbara, and created a spectacular sight in the sky.

It was the 18th and final launch of 2017 for SpaceX, which has contracted to replace Iridium's system with 75 updated satellites. SpaceX has made four launches and expects to make several more to complete the job by mid-2018.

