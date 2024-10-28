Yankees vs. Dodgers: Lineups released for World Series Game 3

The stars will be out at Yankee Stadium Monday night for Game 3 of the World Series.

The list of stars will include Shohei Ohtani batting leadoff for the Los Angeles Dodgers, despite a shoulder injury sustained in Game 2 over the weekend.

Here's the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers:

Shohei Ohtani DH Mookie Betts RF Freddie Freeman 1B Teoscar Hernández LF Max Muncy 3B Will Smith C Gavin Lux 2B Kiké Hernández CF Tommy Edman SS

Pitcher: Walker Buehler

Tonight’s #WorldSeries Game 3 Dodgers lineup at Yankees: pic.twitter.com/KzersBGjja — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 28, 2024

New York Yankees lineup for Game 3

The New York Yankees have released their lineup for Game 3 and the big change of note is Jose Trevino will be in for Austin Wells at catcher.

Here's the starting lineup for the New York Yankees:

Gleyber Torres 2B Juan Soto RF Aaron Judge CF Giancarlo Stanton DH Jazz Chisholm Jr. Anthony Volpe SS Anthony Rizzo 1B Jose Trevino C Alex Verdugo LF

Pitching: Clarke Schmidt

So when does Game 3 begin?

Game 3 will be played at Yankee Stadium with first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT.

When does Game 4 of the World Series begin?

Game 4 will be played at Yankee Stadium Tuesday with first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT.

What is the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series schedule?

Here's a full look at the remaining World Series schedule (* = if necessary):

Game 3: Dodgers at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 28, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Dodgers at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 28, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 4: Dodgers at Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Dodgers at Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 5*: Dodgers at Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Dodgers at Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 6*: Yankees at Dodgers, Friday, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Yankees at Dodgers, Friday, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 7*: Yankees at Dodgers, Saturday, Nov. 2, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

How many games are in the Word Series?

The championship round of the MLB playoffs is best of seven.

What is the World Series format?

The World Series features a 2-3-2 format where the higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2, along with Games 6 and 7 if necessary.

Who has home field in the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series?

The Dodgers had a better regular-season record (98-64) than the Yankees (94-68), giving Los Angeles home-field advantage in the World Series.

What TV channel is the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series on?

All World Series games will air on Fox.

How to stream the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series live online

The action will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.