Here are the World Series Game 2 starting pitchers for the Yankees and Dodgers

After losing Game 1 of the World Series, the New York Yankees will be looking to make up ground against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

Who is the starting pitcher for Game 2 for the Yankees?

Carlos Rodón will get the Game 2 to start for the Yankees.

Rodón has gone 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA in three games during the 2024 postseason and went 16-9 with a 3.96 ERA in 32 games during the regular season.

Imagn Images Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Who is the starting pitcher for Game 2 for the Dodgers?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are turning to ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the start of Game 2.

Yamamoto, one of the Dodgers' big acquisitions last offseason, has gone 1-0 with a 5.11 ERA this postseason. He went 7-2 with a 3.00 ERA during the season.

Imagn Images Oct 17, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) throws a pitch against the New York Mets in the first inning during game four of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

For Game 3 on Monday at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt. The Dodgers have not announced their game Game 3 starter. Could it be Walker Buehler or a bullpen game?