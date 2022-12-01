Spain Faces Japan in Battle of Top Two Teams in Group E: Here's How to Watch

The third and final matchday in Group E will pit the top two teams against one another as Spain faces Japan.

Spain is atop the group with four points following a lopsided 7-0 win over Costa Rica and a draw versus Germany. A result -- win or draw -- against Japan would send the Spaniards to the Round of 16. Spain could still advance with a loss depending on the outcome of the Costa Rica-Germany match.

World Cup Advancement: Knockout Stage Scenarios for Each Team

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Japan, meanwhile, has three points thanks to a 2-1 victory over Germany. While Costa Rica beat Japan and has the same number of points, Japan currently holds the advantage for the second-place spot thanks to goal differential. Japan's goal differential is zero while Costa Rica's sits at minus-six, which will be tough to substantially improve.

While Japan currently sits in a qualification spot, the nation will be going home if it can't produce a result against Spain. A victory would result in an automatic qualification, while a draw would keep Japan's Round of 16 hopes alive. A Japan draw and a Costa Rica-Germany draw would push Japan through, while a Japan draw and a Germany win would come down to tiebreakers.

Now that the stage is set, here's how to watch the Japan-Spain showdown.

When is the Japan vs. Spain 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Japan and Spain will square off on Thursday, Dec. 1.

What time is the Japan vs. Spain 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Kickoff from Khalifa International Stadium is set for 2 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Japan vs. Spain 2022 FIFA World Cup game on?

The Japan-Spain match will air in English on FOX and in Spanish on Telemundo.

How to stream the Japan vs. Spain 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the Fox Sports app or Peacock (Spanish).

Japan vs. Spain – Group E | 2 p.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

What are the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E standings?