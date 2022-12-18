Kylian Mbappe Gets Hat-Trick in World Cup Final

Kylian Mbappe has a World Cup Final hat-trick to his name.

The 23-year-old French superstar scored his second penalty of the game in the 118th minute of extra time to tie Argentina 3-3.

The penalty call came off a handball in the box when Mbappe tried to get a shot off from just outside the box.

Mbappe had leveled the game at 2-2 in the second half with two goals in two minutes in the 80th and 81st periods of play.

The second penalty of the game made it eight goals for the Paris Saint-Germain man in the tournament, putting him atop the Golden Boot ladder.