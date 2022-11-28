How to Watch USMNT vs. Iran in 2022 World Cup Group B Finale

Knockout stage advancement is on the line for both the United States and Iran.

The United States men’s national team has yet to win in Qatar, having tied 1-1 with Wales in its Group B opener and following it up with a 0-0 result against England. Iran, meanwhile, fell to England 6-2 in its opener but responded with a pivotal 2-0 victory against Wales.

Iran has three points and are second in Group B while the U.S. is just one point behind with two, sitting in third.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Both have a chance to qualify for the round of 16 if the result goes their way, so USA-Iran is expected to be an intense affair as it's the last group stage game of the tournament.

Here’s how to catch the USMNT-Iran Group B finale in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

When is the USMNT vs. Iran 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

The USMNT and Iran will face off on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

What time is the USMNT vs. Iran 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Kick-off time is slated for 2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT, which is 10 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Where is the USMNT vs. Iran 2022 FIFA World Cup game being played?

The action will be live from Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

How to watch the USMNT vs. Iran 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream the USMNT vs. Iran 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game can be streamed online on FOX, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

USA vs. Iran - Group B | 2 p.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

How can the USMNT advance into the knockout stage?

It’s simple: The U.S. has to win against Iran. Any other result and the Stars and Stripes will be eliminated as England’s four points has the Three Lions in first place.

How can Iran advance into the knockout stage?

It’s also simple here: Iran needs a win or tie. A loss would see the nation eliminated. However, Iran could also get eliminated if it ties against the U.S. if Wales manages to beat England and finish the group with a better goal differential. Here’s how the goal differential currently looks between the three nations:

England, +4

Iran, -2 (above Wales due to head-to-head result)

Wales, -2

Who are the players to watch in the USMNT vs. Iran game?

All the attention will be on the forwards, especially with the U.S. since it needs a win more than Iran does. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tim Weah (LOSC Lille) and Haji Wright (Antalyaspor) will all be responsible for putting the ball into the back of the net, which has been a major issue for the U.S. for quite some time. If Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) gets heavy minutes, he’ll also be relied upon for creating goal-scoring moments.

Iran, meanwhile, have two star strikers in Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) and Sardar Azmoun (Bayern Leverkusen). Expect Iran to sit back with five defenders more often and try to hit the U.S. on the counter with Taremi and Azmoun as its key attacking outlets.