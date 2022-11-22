It's quite clear what Mexico means to El Tri's Alexis Vega.

The 24-year-old winger was seen tearing up during Mexico's National Anthem "Himno Nacional Mexicano" ahead of its World Cup opener against Poland.

Within seconds of the first kick, Stadium 974 was filled with chants and horns from Team Mexico fans that traveled halfway across the world to create a home game feel.

Vega, a winger for Liga MX club Guadalajara, has made 22 appearances for his country but is competing in the first World Cup of his career.

