Mexico

Alexis Vega Gets Emotional During Mexico's National Anthem

Mexico’s Alexis Vega wasn’t shy to let his emotions out during his country’s national anthem heading into the matchup against Poland.

By Julia Elbaba

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
NBC Universal, Inc.

It's quite clear what Mexico means to El Tri's Alexis Vega.

The 24-year-old winger was seen tearing up during Mexico's National Anthem "Himno Nacional Mexicano" ahead of its World Cup opener against Poland.

Within seconds of the first kick, Stadium 974 was filled with chants and horns from Team Mexico fans that traveled halfway across the world to create a home game feel.

Vega, a winger for Liga MX club Guadalajara, has made 22 appearances for his country but is competing in the first World Cup of his career.

Fans can tune into the action on FOX and Peacock in Spanish.

