Who Is Favored to Win March Madness? Full 2023 NCAA Tournament Odds

Who is favored to win March Madness? Full tournament odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The chances of filling out a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket is an impossible task, but there are other ways for college basketball fans to beat the odds in March.

Between 67 games and tournament futures, March Madness is a marquee event for betting. The seeding makes it easy to find the favorites, but the tourney is famously home to Cinderella teams with a history of shaking things up.

Before the opening tipoff on Tuesday, here is a look at the favorites for the NCAA Tournament and each region.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Who is favored to win March Madness 2023?

It comes as no surprise that the four No. 1 seeds have the best odds to win it all, but the top spot does not belong to the overall No. 1.

Houston leads the pack with +550 odds, according to our partner, PointsBet. The Cougars are 31-3 on the season and saw a 13-game winning streak come to an end in the AAC Tournament championship game on Sunday. Kelvin Sampson’s squad was slotted as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.

Next on board is Alabama, the overall top seed and No. 1 in the South Region, with +650 odds. Kansas, No. 1 in the West, has the third-best title odds at +800 and Purdue, the No. 1 in the East, is fourth at +1000.

Which team has the lowest odds to win March Madness 2023?

If you’re looking for a true Cinderella, go straight to the No. 16 seeds.

Four of the six No. 16 seeds have +100000 odds to win the national title: Howard, Southern Missouri State, Texas A&M-CC and Texas Southern. Those schools are also joined by No. 15 UNC Asheville for the lowest odds to win it all.

Northern Kentucky is the only No. 16 seed with better than +100000 odds. The Horizon League champions have +50000 odds and open their tournament journey against Houston on Thursday night.

Fairleigh Dickinson and Princeton are not on the board for PointsBet. Fairleigh Dickinson will play Texas Southern in a First Four matchup between No. 16 seeds on Wednesday, while Princeton will tip-off as a No. 15 seed against No. 2 Arizona on Thursday.

Full March Madness 2023 odds

From Houston on down, here are the full national title odds for 2023:

Houston: +550

Alabama: +650

Kansas: +800

Purdue: +1000

UCLA : +1200

Texas: +1400

UConn : +1600

Arizona: +1600

Gonzaga: +1600

Baylor: +2000

Marquette: +2000

Duke: +2200

Tennessee: +2500

Indiana: +3300

TCU: +3500

Creighton: +3500

Miami : +4000

Virginia: +4000

Kansas State: +4000

Kentucky: +4000

Saint Mary’s: +4000

Xavier: +5000

Texas A&M: +5000

Iowa State: +6000

Arkansas: +6000

Michigan State: +6600

Memphis: +7000

Maryland: +8000

San Diego State: +8000

West Virginia: +10000

Illinois : +10000

Iowa: +10000

Auburn: +10000

NC State: +15000

Providence: +15000

Penn State : +15000

Northwestern : +15000

Florida Atlantic: +15000

USC : +15000

Missouri: +15000

VCU: +15000

Boise State: +20000

Utah State: +20000

Pitt: +25000

College of Charleston: +25000

Kent State: +25000

Drake: +25000

Arizona State: +25000

Mississippi State: +25000

Oral Roberts: +25000

Iona: +30000

Kennesaw State: +50000

Vermont: +50000

Montana State: +50000

UC Santa Barbara: +50000

Northern Kentucky: +50000

Nevada: +50000

Colgate: +50000

Furman: +50000

Louisiana: +50000

Grand Canyon: +50000

UNC Asheville: +100000

Howard: +100000

Southern Missouri State: +100000

Texas A&M-CC: +100000

Texas Southern: +100000

Midwest Region odds

Houston has the best odds of any team to win its respective region at +145 in the Midwest. A fellow team from the Lone Star State is lurking, though, while No. 3 Xavier and No. 4 Indiana are in the mix.

Houston: +145

Texas: +350

Xavier: +750

Indiana: +1000

Texas A&M: +1200

Miami: +1400

Iowa State: +1500

Iowa: +2000

Auburn: +2500

Penn State: +2500

Mississippi State: +4000

Drake: +5000

Kent State: +7000

Pitt: +7500

Kennesaw State: +10000

Colgate: +25000

Northern Kentucky: +25000

South Region odds

Alabama has +185 odds to make it out of the South Region. No. 2 Arizona and No. 3 Baylor are next in the region and No. 6 Creighton jumped a couple spots past its seeding.

Alabama: +185

Arizona: +425

Baylor: +525

Creighton: +750

Virginia: +950

San Diego State: +1100

West Virginia: +1400

Maryland: +1600

Utah State: +3000

NC State: +4000

Missouri: +4000

College of Charleston: +6600

UC Santa Barbara: +8000

Furman: +10000

Texas A&M-CC: +15000

Southern Missouri State: +15000

West Region odds

Though Kansas is the region’s No. 1 seed and has higher national championship odds, UCLA is actually listed as the favorite to reach the Final Four out of the West Region. No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 4 UConn are also West contenders.

UCLA: +300

Kansas: +325

Gonzaga: +425

UConn: +500

TCU: +900

Saint Mary’s: +1100

Arkansas: +1800

Illinois: +2200

Northwestern: +3300

Boise State: +3300

VCU: +5500

Nevada: +7500

Arizona State: +8000

Iona: +10000

Grand Canyon: +10000

Howard: +20000

UNC Asheville: +20000

East Region odds

Purdue is a +250 favorite to win the East Region, followed by No. 2 Marquette at +425 and No. 4 Tennessee at +500. A couple of blue blood programs in No. 5 Duke and No. 6 Kentucky are next before No. 3 Kansas State rounds out the top six.

Purdue: +250

Marquette: +425

Tennessee: +500

Duke: +800

Kentucky: +900

Kansas State: +1000

Michigan State: +1300

Memphis: +1600

USC: +2000

Florida Atlantic: +2200

Providence: +2500

Oral Roberts: +7500

Louisiana: +8000

Vermont: +10000

Montana State: +20000

Texas Southern: +20000

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.