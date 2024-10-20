What to know about New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto's contract

Yankees outfielder Juan Soto sent the Bronx Bombers to the World Series with his go-ahead three-run home run in top of the 10th inning of Game 5 in the ALCS. Now, searches for "juan soto contract" are trending on Google ahead of the World Series.

Soto, 25, is only under a one-year contract with the Yankees and will be a free agent ahead of the 2025 season. He is expected to be at the very top of the free-agent class when free agency begins in the offseason.

In the 2024 regular season, Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 runs batted in. In the postseason this year, Soto is hitting .333 with three home runs, eight runs batted in, and an OPS of 1.106.

Soto has also played for the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres.

Is Juan Soto under contract for 2025?

Juan Soto is not under contract after 2024 and will be a free agent for the 2025 season.

What is Juan Soto's current contract?

Juan Soto currently has a contract with the New York Yankees for 1-year, $31 million for 2024, according to Sportrac.

How much could Juan Soto get in free agency?

Front Office Sports reports Soto is expected to get more than $500 million in free agency, and some expect that number to top $600 million.

When Soto was with the Washington Nationals in 2022, Soto rejected a 15-year, $440 million offer from the team.