‘We all won’: Damar Hamlin launches 'Did We Win?' shirts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Damar Hamlin is already giving back.

The 24-year-old, who spent his Sunday watching the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots, announced after the game that he wanted to give back “an ounce of love” shown to him after suffering a cardiac arrest in Week 17.

Hamlin announced he was launching a set of shirts reading “Did We Win?” with two hands combining to form a heart symbol. All proceeds would go to first responders and the UC Trauma Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, where Hamlin is currently recovering.

We all won 🫶🏾.



I want to give back an ounce of the love y'all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center.



Go get yours!https://t.co/YoDbBo6bzs pic.twitter.com/BQ6HHv5woF — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

The phrase refers to what Hamlin first asked doctors when he began communicating via writing, wondering if his teammates had beaten the Cincinnati Bengals. Doctors responded with yes, Hamlin “won the game of life.”

The shirts, which are available on Hamlin’s website “Chasing M’s”, have three different designs: a black background with white writing, a white background with black writing and a white background with blue and red writing, an ode to the Bills’ team colors. Each shirt is available for $33.