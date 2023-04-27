Tracking every trade made during the 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

No one is safe in the NFL Draft.

While hundreds of prospects anxiously wait to hear their names called, current NFL players could find their fates tied up in deals and drama of the weekend. General managers often find themselves deciding between a rebuild or cashing in their chips for a win-now mentality.

Just last year, the Eagles shook up Day 1 by trading the 18th and 101st picks to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown. That move seemed to pay off as Brown led the Eagles in receiving yards en route to an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Will we see another blockbuster trade made this weekend?

Here’s a look at every trade made through Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.