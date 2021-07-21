What Channels the Olympics Are on and How to Watch

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are underway! Preliminary events have started, and the Opening Ceremony will begin live at 6:55 a.m. ET on Friday July 23.
Read below for details on how and where to watch.
What Channels Are the Olympics on?
The Olympics will air on these channels:
The full schedule will live on the NBC Olympics website.
How Do I Watch the Olympics?
Generally speaking, you can watch on TV, or stream through the NBC Olympics site with your login credentials from your cable or satellite provider.
How Do I Watch the Olympics for Free?
If you don't have a TV, an antenna or a cable subscription, you can still set up a free Peacock account and watch extensive highlights, replays and original Olympic-related programming.
(A Peacock Premium subscription is required to watch live U.S. men's basketball, as well as replays of certain events like the Opening Ceremony.)