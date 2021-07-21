Tokyo Olympics

What Channels the Olympics Are on and How to Watch

The Olympics will be on NBC, Peacock and a number of NBC Universal cable channels

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are underway! Preliminary events have started, and the Opening Ceremony will begin live at 6:55 a.m. ET on Friday July 23.

Read below for details on how and where to watch.

What Channels Are the Olympics on?

The Olympics will air on these channels:

  • WNBC Channel 4
  • USA
  • CNBC
  • NBCSN
  • Olympic Channel
  • Golf Channel
  • Peacock

The full schedule will live on the NBC Olympics website.

How Do I Watch the Olympics?

Generally speaking, you can watch on TV, or stream through the NBC Olympics site with your login credentials from your cable or satellite provider.

How Do I Watch the Olympics for Free?

If you don't have a TV, an antenna or a cable subscription, you can still set up a free Peacock account and watch extensive highlights, replays and original Olympic-related programming.

(A Peacock Premium subscription is required to watch live U.S. men's basketball, as well as replays of certain events like the Opening Ceremony.)

